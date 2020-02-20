Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’ 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:07s - Published Ben Affleck Talks Sobriety Battle On ‘GMA’ While sitting down with Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America”, Ben Affleck gets emotional while speaking about his divorce to Jennifer Garner and his battle with sobriety. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this annie Laing RT @ETCanada: Ben Affleck says he doesn't want his children to pay for his sins in emotional #GMA interview https://t.co/ILCv67QOa7 2 hours ago ET Canada Ben Affleck says he doesn't want his children to pay for his sins in emotional #GMA interview https://t.co/ILCv67QOa7 2 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Ben Affleck talks "painful" and "disappointing" Jennifer Garner divorce in #GMA interview https://t.co/9XnNddoT6q 4 hours ago ET Canada Ben Affleck talks "painful" and "disappointing" Jennifer Garner divorce in #GMA interview https://t.co/9XnNddoT6q 7 hours ago