Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Consider the ADV motorcycle of 2002.

The Ducati Multistrada had an air-cooled engine that produced a claimed 84 hp.

The BMW GS was in its oil-head period with the R1150.

KTM was still a year away from introducing its first production V-twin adventure bike.

And the Suzuki V-Strom 1000 was released as a long-travel sport-tourer with a TL1000S-derived V-twin engine and styling about as exuberant as a first-gen Honda Fit…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-suzuki-v-strom-1050xt-review-first-ride/Video: Suzuki MotorEdit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Suzuki Motors of America
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R And GT Review | First Ride [Video]2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R And GT Review | First Ride

When Triumph debuted the first Rocket III, the engine looked more like something from the automotive world than anything we had seen in a production motorcycle. The huge power of the 2,300cc engine had..

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 02:29Published

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Review | First Ride [Video]2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Review | First Ride

2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Review | First Ride

Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine     Duration: 06:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.