Title: 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Review | First Ride

Consider the ADV motorcycle of 2002.

The Ducati Multistrada had an air-cooled engine that produced a claimed 84 hp.

The BMW GS was in its oil-head period with the R1150.

KTM was still a year away from introducing its first production V-twin adventure bike.

And the Suzuki V-Strom 1000 was released as a long-travel sport-tourer with a TL1000S-derived V-twin engine and styling about as exuberant as a first-gen Honda Fit…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2020-suzuki-v-strom-1050xt-review-first-ride/Video: Suzuki MotorEdit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Suzuki Motors of America