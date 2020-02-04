Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Certified Gold

Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Certified Gold

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Certified Gold

Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Certified Gold

Royce Da 5’9 was seemingly in a celebratory mood on Tuesday (February 18) when he announced Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By had been certified gold by the RIAA.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CynthiaLynnBru1

Cynthia L. Brunson CEO Watch "Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Certified Gold" on YouTube https://t.co/RYB38mJCfG 6 minutes ago

Tha_Donfatha

Don Tha Hood Nigga RT @HipHopDX: Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' album Certified Gold 🙌 https://t.co/XIrWxAl7mm https://t.co/zYIjFliBWS 1 hour ago

LeonPrenkocevic

leo RT @Shadyinfo: #Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Is The First Album Of 2020 To Sell 500,000 Units. Forbes is doing good job these days.… 2 hours ago

vishvekirti

Vishwa D Kirti Past one week Detroit only Eminem- Music to be murdered by Boldy James- The Price of Tea in China Ty farris- No cos… https://t.co/bZN1IvSkg9 3 hours ago

InMyAstroworld

harry ᯾ changes RT @JBieberCharts: .@justinbieber's “Changes” has surpassed @Eminem's “Music To Be Murdered By” and is now the album with the most days at… 6 hours ago

AnthyPellegrino

Anthony Pellegrino Yo Eminem! Love the new, really cool, and edgy album title “Music to Be Murdered By”, but I think it would’ve been… https://t.co/deRwQAgMY1 7 hours ago

tmhboysd

emilia 🌙 RT @headlineplanet: Top 5 on Billboard Top Album Sales: 1) @russdiemon - Shake The Snow Globe 2) @LilTunechi - Funeral 3) @KeshaRose - Hig… 7 hours ago

becomemorenow

EvolvE RT @italia_eminem: Music to be murdered by is for the 4th week straight in a row at #1 in the Canadian album chart!🇨🇦 #StreamMTBMB #Music… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roddy Ricch returns to top of 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Roddy Ricch returns to top of 'Billboard' 200

'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' is No. 1 on the albums chart for a third time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Roddy Ricch Returns to Top of 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Roddy Ricch Returns to Top of 'Billboard' 200

Roddy Ricch Returns to Top of 'Billboard' 200 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' is No. 1 on the albums chart for a third time. Roddy Ricch overtook Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' for the No...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.