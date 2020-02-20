Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard & Joshua Boone Go Over Their New Film, "Premature"

On a summer night in Harlem during her last months before starting college, poet Ayanna (Zora Howard) meets Isaiah (Joshua Boone), a charming music producer.

The two then enter a passionate summer romance.

But as the highs of young love give way to jealousy and suspicion, Ayanna must confront the complexities of the adult world.

Directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green, "Premature" is bracingly contemporary in its portrait of a young woman navigating difficult choices.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview