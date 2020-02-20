Global  

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard & Joshua Boone Go Over Their New Film, "Premature"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 27:46s
On a summer night in Harlem during her last months before starting college, poet Ayanna (Zora Howard) meets Isaiah (Joshua Boone), a charming music producer.

The two then enter a passionate summer romance.

But as the highs of young love give way to jealousy and suspicion, Ayanna must confront the complexities of the adult world.

Directed by Rashaad Ernesto Green, "Premature" is bracingly contemporary in its portrait of a young woman navigating difficult choices.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
jon_frosch

Jon Frosch Rashaad Ernesto Green's really lovely PREMATURE hits some theaters tomorrow. Lead (and cowriter) Zora Howard is a F… https://t.co/uPhgCK0iFB 18 minutes ago

JHVanco

John Vanco RT @IFCCenter: Rashaad Ernesto Green's PREMATURE is a @nytimes #CriticsPick! Opens TOMORROW @IFCCenter with opening weekend Q&As with Green… 1 hour ago

IFCCenter

IFC Center Rashaad Ernesto Green's PREMATURE is a @nytimes #CriticsPick! Opens TOMORROW @IFCCenter with opening weekend Q&As w… https://t.co/krqd1I8BPA 1 hour ago

FF2_Media

FF2 Media RT @anneesthercohen: I loved talking to @zoramakes about @PrematureFilm & will be moderating a Q&A with her and director and co-writer Rash… 5 hours ago

anneesthercohen

Anne Cohen I loved talking to @zoramakes about @PrematureFilm & will be moderating a Q&A with her and director and co-writer R… https://t.co/uvXf1I2X6V 5 hours ago

LifeByDesi

Lil Desi from 79th RT @IndieWire: #Premature Trailer: Rashaad Ernesto Green’s Luminous New York-Set Romance https://t.co/sct7jSu7Um https://t.co/t8jdh8vXeG 2 days ago

coreclub

CORE: club Private Screening of ‘Premature’ - Followed by a Q&A with Director/Co-Writer Rashaad Ernesto Green and Actress/Co-W… https://t.co/vdnAZ55pZk 3 days ago

sampsey

Sara Sampson RT @MovieMantz: BIG THANKS to my friends at the @sagaftraFOUND for having me moderate their Conversation for the powerful love story “PREMA… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashaad Ernesto Green Wrestled With Depicting Trauma In The Black Community In His Film, 'Premature' [Video]Rashaad Ernesto Green Wrestled With Depicting Trauma In The Black Community In His Film, "Premature"

"Premature" director Rashaad Ernesto Green and stars Zora Howard, Joshua Boone speak on whether it's okay to make money off African American trauma and how they decided to portray these troublesome..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:06Published

The Film, 'Premature,' Captures The Timeless Energy Of Harlem [Video]The Film, "Premature," Captures The Timeless Energy Of Harlem

Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard and Joshua Boone of "Premature" discuss shooting their film in the heart of Harlem and deliberately steering away from typical media perceptions of the..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:48Published

