Smartphone Addiction Is Affecting Your Brain's Grey Matter, Study Says The new study was published in the journal, 'Addictive Behaviors.'

Grey matter controls a variety of important functions including speech, sight, hearing and memory.

According to the study, when one can't put down their phone, the size and shape of their grey matter is affected.

Other reports have said that drug use is also associated with changes in grey matter.

Per day, Americans spend an average of about four hours on their devices.

This is according to a survey conducted last year by software company RescueTime.

