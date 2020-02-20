Smartphone Addiction Is Affecting Your Brain's Grey Matter, Study Says
Your Brain's Grey Matter, Study Says The new study was published in
the journal, 'Addictive Behaviors.'
Grey matter controls a variety of important functions including speech, sight, hearing and memory.
According to the study, when one
can't put down their phone, the size
and shape of their grey matter is affected.
Other reports have said that drug use
is also associated with changes in grey matter.
Per day, Americans spend an average
of about four hours on their devices.
This is according to a survey conducted last year
by software company RescueTime.
Researchers, via study