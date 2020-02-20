Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000

USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000

USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000

The University of Southern California announced that it will eliminate tuition for students whose families have an annual income of $80,000 or less and will no longer be considering homeownership when calculating students' financial aid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

USC will offer free tuition to families making under $80,000

The university has also said home equity will no longer be counted in financial aid calculations.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Free USC tuition to students with $80K or less family income

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for students...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Audrey_E_Ander

Audrey Anderson RT @SparksAnthony: My triple alma mater (BFA, MA, Ph.D.), and occasional place of employment @usc doing a good thing. Joining the super wea… 13 minutes ago

ChicStylez

ChicStylez,LLC RT @VibeMagazine: USC announces new policy offering free undergrad tuition for students from families making less than $80,000 a year https… 14 minutes ago

VibeMagazine

Vibe Magazine USC announces new policy offering free undergrad tuition for students from families making less than $80,000 a year… https://t.co/I6uOEBpmb1 19 minutes ago

kbeaver1433

kathleen beaver RT @MikeRJohnson777: USC to begin offering free tuition to students from families making $80,000 a year or less https://t.co/1wa1l5W3JJ 38 minutes ago

Metaxylum

Metasigh RT @KTLAMorningNews: USC Offering Free Tuition to Families Making Under $80,000, No Longer Considering Home Equity for Aid https://t.co/hnM… 51 minutes ago

sanchez__sara

Sara Sanchez Are you taking the right courses for these types of schools offering free tuition for income qualified students??? https://t.co/kCbZMOD97U 56 minutes ago

TamakloeYvette

Agyiriba🇬🇭 USC is offering free tuition for students whose families make less than 80000, pass it on 1 hour ago

markeesham0524

Markeesha Morgan RT @83_87_89_91_01: So if the University of Miami were to adopt the USC policy of offering free tuition to students whose families make les… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

USC To Offer Free Tuition To Undergrads From Lower-Income Families [Video]USC To Offer Free Tuition To Undergrads From Lower-Income Families

The University of Southern California will begin offering free undergraduate tuition to students from families with lower incomes. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:03Published

USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 [Video]USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000

USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 The University of Southern California announced it will soon phase in free tuition for select students. USC President Carol..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.