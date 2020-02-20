Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Charged For Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Boy At Pleasantville High School Football Game Pleads Not Guilty

Man Charged For Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Boy At Pleasantville High School Football Game Pleads Not Guilty

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Man Charged For Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Boy At Pleasantville High School Football Game Pleads Not Guilty

Man Charged For Murder In Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Boy At Pleasantville High School Football Game Pleads Not Guilty

A 31-year-old Atlantic City man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers at a high school football game last year, killing 10-year-old Micah Tennant, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges.

Curtis Silva reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man accused in football game shooting pleads not guilty

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of firing a gun into the crowded bleachers at a New Jersey...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaeB2109

Jessica Brown 🏳️‍🌈 RT @rhanna_collins: A police officer has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of Yamatji woman Joyce Clarke following his arres… 20 minutes ago

DAErieCountyNY

Erie County DA Jamal Young, 25, of #Buffalo was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was charged as an accomplice in the fatal shoo… https://t.co/RKPle1zcFd 1 hour ago

Ian__Cummings

Ian Cummings RT @LukeNozicka: A teenage girl who set up and called off an $8 Xanax deal before someone else carried out a fatal shooting in Olathe was i… 2 hours ago

ChristineMinch1

Christine Mincham RT @sunriseon7: A teenager has been charged over the shooting murder of an 18-year-old in Sydney's south-west on the weekend, in what polic… 2 hours ago

LukeNozicka

Luke Nozicka A teenage girl who set up and called off an $8 Xanax deal before someone else carried out a fatal shooting in Olath… https://t.co/BMOGs847XF 2 hours ago

JosephJ34697570

Joseph B The felony murder rule has roots dating back centuries. This week, it was applied to 5 Chicago teens charged in a f… https://t.co/foFyt4rsbH 7 hours ago

WHURfm

whur.com Teen Charged In Murder of Another Teen - Waldorf, Maryland (Thursday, February, 20, 2020) –  A 17-year-old Waldorf… https://t.co/N9oloDnR5I 7 hours ago

RobertSollars2

Robert Sollars RT @OfficerCom: Wife Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Atlanta Police Officer https://t.co/Ibq7hIgPIU 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roselawn Triple Shooting [Video]Roselawn Triple Shooting

Police believe a 13-year-old girl wounded in a triple-shooting outside a Roselawn shopping center was an innocent victim, but they say the gunman acted in cold blood when he shot two other adults..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:19Published

Police Arrest Man With AR-15 Near South Dade Senior High After Lockdown [Video]Police Arrest Man With AR-15 Near South Dade Senior High After Lockdown

CBS4's Amber Diaz reports police arrested 23-year-old Christian Edinger after an exhaustive search.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.