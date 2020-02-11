Global  

Bring your dog to the beach this Saturday!

It'll be a dog day at the beach this Saturday and we're paws-itvely excited!

Pet parents and their furry kids can romp in the sand at Oceanfront Park from 9 a.m.

To noon.
EXPERIENCE THE SUN AND SAND.DOGS WILL BE ALLOEWD ON THEBEACH THIS SATURDAY FROM 9 TONOON AT OCEANFRONT PARK.

THISIS THE THIRD OF THREECITY-HOSTED EVENTS.

OWNERSMUST HAVE THEIR DOGS ON ALEASH AND STAY WITHIN THEFENCED AREA.

THERE CAN BE NOMORE THAN TWO PUPS PER PER




