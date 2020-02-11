Bring your dog to the beach this Saturday!

EXPERIENCE THE SUN AND SAND.DOGS WILL BE ALLOEWD ON THEBEACH THIS SATURDAY FROM 9 TONOON AT OCEANFRONT PARK.

THISIS THE THIRD OF THREECITY-HOSTED EVENTS.

OWNERSMUST HAVE THEIR DOGS ON ALEASH AND STAY WITHIN THEFENCED AREA.

THERE CAN BE NOMORE THAN TWO PUPS PER PER