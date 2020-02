Wednesday's Democratic Debate Generation Ton Of Buzz In Delaware Valley now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 04:00s - Published Dan Koob reports. Dan Koob reports. 0

NATIONWIDE, THAT IS COMING UPON 5:00.BACK TO YOU BOTH.THANKS VERY MUCH.WELL, ATTACKS FLY AFTERLAST NIGHT'S FIERY DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL DEBATE IN LASVEGAS.FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYORMIKE BLOOMBERG WAS IN THESPOTLIGHT AND HE WAS UNDERFIRE FOR HIS STOP AND FRISKPOLICY AND HIS LEDGEMISTREATMENT OF WOMAN.MASSACHUSETTS SENATORELIZABETH WARREN WAS HISTOUGHEST CRITIC.BLOOMBERG APOLOGIZED FOR STOPAND FRISK BUT SAYSCONVERSATION NEEDS TO BE ABOUTDEFEATING THE CURRENTPRESIDENT.HOW WAS YOUR NIGHT LASTNIGHT?LOOK, THE REAL WINNER IN THEDON'T LAST NIGHT WAS DONALDTRUMP.BECAUSE I WORRY THAT WE MAYVERY WELL BE ON THE WAY TONOMINATING SOMEBODY WHO CANNOTWIN IN NOVEMBER.IF WE CHOOSE A CANDIDATE WHOAPPEALS TO A SMALL BASE LIKESENATOR SANDERS IT WILL BE AFATAL ERROR.WE NEED DEMOCRATS,INDEPENDENTS, AND REPUBLICANSTO WIN.I HAVE HAD WITTBILLIONAIRES WHO THINK THEIRMONEY BUYS THEM SOMETHINGSPECIAL.SO, THEY CAN CALL WOMAN FATBROADS, AND HORSE FACELESBIANS AND WHEN SOMEBODYCOMPLAINS THROW A LITTLE MONEYON IT AND THEN PUT A GAG INTHE WOMAN'S MOUTH.THAT IS NOT RIGHT AND THAT ISNOT GOING TO BE OUR CANDIDATEFOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITEDSTATES OF AMERICA.NEVADA CAUCUS IS ONSATURDAY.PRESIDENT TRUMP AGREESWITH BLOOMBERG HE WAS THE WONWHO WON LAST NIGHT.PRESIDENT HANDED OUT DIPLOMASTO FORMER PRISONERS IN LASVEGAS GRADUATING FROM THE HOPEFOR PRISONERS PROGRAM.ORGANIZATION PROVIDED REENTRYSERVICES TO GET THE FORMERPRISONERS IN THE WORK FORCE.ONE OF THE THINGS WE'REMOST PROUD OF IN THISINCREDIBLE TRUMP ECONOMY, WEWILL CALL IT THE POND ERACONTACTED MY WE WILL CALL ITSOMETHING, BUT WHATEVER WE ARECALLING IT, IT HAS BEEN GREATAND THING THAT MUST BE THEBEST OF ALL IS WHAT WE HAVEDONE WITH CRIMINAL JUSTICEREFORM.I REALLY THINK SO.THE PRESIDENT WILL HOLD ACAMPAIGN RALLY IN COLORADOSPRINGS TONIGHT.LETS CHECK WITH"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER DANKOOB LIFE FROM THE SAT CENTER.DEBATE IS GENERATING LOTSOF REACTION TODAY, DAN REPORTREPORT LOCAL DEMOCRATS MAY BEFRACTURE ALONG WHICH CANDIDATETHEY ENDORSE ONE WE SPOKE WITHTODAY ALL AGREED ON ONE THING,THEY DON'T FEEL ANY CLOSE TORELABELING WHO IS THE FRONTRUNNER.ONE MAN WENT AS FAR AS TO SAYLAST NIGHT'S DEBATE LOOKEDLIKE WATCHING A DEMOLITIONDERBY.WE SPENT SOMETIME IN MEDIA,PENNSYLVANIA AT THE COURTDINER WHERE NOT ONLY, SERVINGUP SOME PIE BUT CUSTOMERS,DIDN'T LIKE CANDIDATESSLINGING MUD EITHER.MOST WERE IN AGREEMENT THATMICHAEL BLOOMBERG'S FIRSTDEBATE WENT POORLY AS MANYATTACKED HIS POLITICAL,PROFESSIONAL HISTORY INCLUDINGSENATOR ELIZABETH WARRENCHALLENGING THE FORMER NEWYORK MAYOR OF THE NUMBER OFNONDISCLOSURE AGREEMENTS SIGNBY FORMER FEMALE EMPLOYEES.NEW QUINNIPIAC POLL SHOWSGAINS ACROSS THE BOARD FOREVERY DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE INA GENERALLY LEX AGAINSTPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BUTBOTTOM LINE DEMOCRATS ON THEFENCE DON'T FEEL ANY CLOSER TOA CHOICE THEN THEY DID 24HOURS AGO.I THINK THEY ARE INJEOPARDY.BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVE ASOLID CANDIDATE.I THINK PEOPLE ARE REALLYCONFUSED.I TO THIS DAY STILL CANNOTPICK OUT ONE THAT STANDS OUT.IT WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULTFOR THEM TO PRODUCE ACANDIDATE THAT WILL BE,UNITED, TO DEFEAT THEINCUMBENT.I THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TOHAVE TO COME UP WITH A MOREMODERATE APPROACH IF THEY SEEMTO HAVE ANY, ANY EFFORT INTURNING OVER THE CURRENTREPORTER: FORMERPHILADELPHIA MAYOR MICHAELNUTTER IS WORKING ON THEBLOOMBERG CAMPAIGN.COMING UP AT 5:00 WE WILL GET





