Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign.

Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries are underway.

Warren's campaign is failing.

Her poll numbers are abysmal.

She's polling forth in Nevada.

She's fifth in South Carolina and California.

The RealClearPolitics betting odds have her in sixth place and falling.

Her national polling average is 12%.
