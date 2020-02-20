Global  

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump&apos;s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S. president.

Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months prison

Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a...
Roger Stone's sentencing to move ahead after judge refuses new trial request

Roger Stone's sentencing to move ahead after judge refuses new trial requestTrump ally guilty on seven counts, including lying to Congress President claims conviction ‘should...
Trump Ally Roger Stone Receives Reduced Sentence Of 40 Months In Jail [Video]Trump Ally Roger Stone Receives Reduced Sentence Of 40 Months In Jail

Skyler Henry reports on longtime Trump supporter Roger Stone getting sentenced to 40 months in jail (2-20-2020)

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. The penalty was decided by..

