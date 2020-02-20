Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Paraglider Rescued From Power Lines

WEB EXTRA: Paraglider Rescued From Power Lines

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Paraglider Rescued From Power Lines

WEB EXTRA: Paraglider Rescued From Power Lines

A paraglider needed to be rescued after getting caught in power lines in Yuba County, California on Wednesday.

First responders said the man was trying to land at a nearby airport during a training exercise when he crashed.

Power had to be cut for several hours before crews got the paraglider down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Supt. Carvalho News Conference After Man With AR-15 Arrested Near South Dade High School [Video]WEB EXTRA: Supt. Carvalho News Conference After Man With AR-15 Arrested Near South Dade High School

There was a man with an AR-15 near South Dade Senior High School in Homestead Thursday morning, which led to a precautionary lock down, but he was not connected to the school.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 17:27Published

Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive Hurst [Video]Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive Hurst

A paraglider crashed into some power lines in Olive Hurst Wednesday night.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.