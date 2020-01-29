Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s "Shallow" is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s "Shallow" is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s 'Shallow' is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s "Shallow" is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

A British woman's impromptu cover of Lady Gaga's “Shallow” went viral on Tuesday, thanks to one content creator's clever idea.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

You Have to See This Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow'

Tell us something, girl! A British woman's impromptu Lady Gaga cover went viral on Tuesday (Feb....
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station [Video]Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station

Move over Lady Gaga, a new star has been born.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published

Lady Gaga's Mom Opens Up About Singer's Depression | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga's Mom Opens Up About Singer's Depression | Billboard News

Lady Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, spoke to the 'Today Show's web series "Through Mom's Eyes" on Sunday about her famous daughter's early struggles with depression.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.