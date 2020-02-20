Global  

Rawlings-Blake Joins Bloomberg Presidential Campaign

Rawlings-Blake Joins Bloomberg Presidential Campaign

Rawlings-Blake Joins Bloomberg Presidential Campaign

Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president, Bloomberg's campaign said Thursday.
