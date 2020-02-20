Global  

Head-turning Burger King ad has customers scratching their heads

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
A new Burger King commercial touting the fast-food chain’s famous Whopper has some customers feeling less than hungry .

The 45-second spot shows a pair of hands assembling the iconic burger atop a pedestal in front of a simple black background.

Then, a time-lapse begins, showing the burger’s progression from a delicious food item to a piece of fuzzy, moldy trash.

Over the alleged course of 34 days.

A sultry version of Dinah Washington’s “What Difference A Day Makes” plays in the background.

The tagline?

“The beauty of no artificial preservatives”.

The image of moldy food still left some customers feeling uneasy.

One YouTuber commented, “They should have ended it by reversing the time lapse back to the fresh burger at the beginning".

"All I can remember from this is the gross moldy burger at the end.

Yum!”.

Others were quick to point out that the ad would at least get people talking about the product.

“Conversation starter, makes a point, gets on the news.

Great marketing.

Love it”
0
shares
 

