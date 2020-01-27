Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Affectionate Pet Parents

Affectionate Pet Parents

Video Credit: The Pet Collective - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Affectionate Pet ParentsHappy National Love Your Pet Day!!!!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Superhero Parents [Video]Superhero Parents

Being a parent is hard work. Keeping an eye on your child 24/7 so they don't injure themselves is part of the job description. It's amost like you have to heightened senses and super agility. And..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 03:00Published

Millennials Say Being ‘Plant Parents’ Helps Them Take Better Care of Themselves [Video]Millennials Say Being ‘Plant Parents’ Helps Them Take Better Care of Themselves

A new study by Article suggests that seven in 10 millennials are proud “plant parents” and that this has had a positive impact in their lives. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.