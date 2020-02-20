40 month - The sentencing for Roger Stone in federal court in Washington for his convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering.



Tweets about this Carol Irene RT @SaraCarterDC: #Breaking Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. But what about Andy McCabe lying 3 times under oath? For… 2 seconds ago Dave Gibson RT @charliekirk11: Amy Berman-Jackson just sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months in prison in a sham trial She's the same judge who: —Put Pa… 3 seconds ago Vince RT @elizaorlins: Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison. A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of… 4 seconds ago Ordinary American Jenny RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison This is 40 months more than ADMITTED liar Andy McCabe… 5 seconds ago Michelle RT @2AFARRidezAgain: IMO Jack Dorsey has far more influence than Roger Stone, yet Stone is sentenced to 40 months while Dorsey enjoys his f… 5 seconds ago Ｍｓ． Ｂｕｔｔｅｒｆｌｙｙｙ 🦋 RT @peaceandteachin: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison. Donny trying to distance himself from Stone so he can pardon him. Indi… 7 seconds ago David L Hardy RT @ninampls: BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congres… 11 seconds ago Mike Mo RT @ScottPresler: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe lied under oath. Meanwhile, Hillary C… 13 seconds ago