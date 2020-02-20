Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight On Forgiveness, Love, & Trust

Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight On Forgiveness, Love, & Trust

Video Credit: Tamron Hall - Duration: 05:00s - Published < > Embed
Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight On Forgiveness, Love, & Trust

Kidnapping Survivor Michelle Knight On Forgiveness, Love, & Trust

Kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight (AKA Lily Rose Lee) talks rebuilding a new life after being held in captivity and tortured by Ariel Castro for 11 years
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Preview: Thursday, 2.20.20 - Michelle Knight [Video]Preview: Thursday, 2.20.20 - Michelle Knight

Surviving the unimaginable – “Survivor Week” continues with kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight, who was held in captivity for more than 10 years.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.