Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison.

Trump loyalist and ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal...

Larry Yudin Stone gets three years. What's the over/under on the President commuting/pardoning him unless time than it took to hand down the sentence? 5 hours ago

Heather Smith Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Jail for Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/muFZGTLgiw 5 hours ago

Bloomberg Asia Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Prison for Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/s11ToBVAUc 5 hours ago

InvestmentTaoist Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Jail for Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/zYZYjWrC6Z 5 hours ago

Anambra Online Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison For Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/iUYNWqcX30 https://t.co/VUrpREJJSs 4 hours ago

Laurie Asseo Roger Stone Gets Over Three Years in Jail for Trump Cover-Up https://t.co/nHZldeAeL6 @eelarson @HouseInSession 2 hours ago

Garry Taylor 'Truth still matters': Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in prison Washington: Roger Stone, the longtime advis… https://t.co/fGyVgDY8HV 2 hours ago