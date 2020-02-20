Global  

Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student's mouth

Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student’s mouth

Wellington teacher suspended after putting hand sanitizer in student’s mouth

A teacher at a Wellington middle school was suspended 10 days without pay by the Palm Beach County School Board after officials said she got mad at a student and put hand sanitizer in their mouth.

WITHOUT PAY FOR 10 DAYSBECAUSE OF HER ACTIONS.ACCORDING TO THE SCHOOLDISTRICT, GUYETTE DUHARTREPORTEDLY PUT HAND SANITIZERIN A STUDENTS MOUTH ANDSEVERAL STUDENTS WITNESSEDTHIS, DUHART SAID "THE STUDENTKEPT TALKING AND SHE STATED"YOU NEED TO HAVE YOUR MOUTHWASHED WITH SOAP" DUHART SAIDSHE NEVER PUT IT IN THESTUDENTS MOUTH, SHE IS SCIENCETEACHER AT POLO PARK MIDDLSCHOOL.




