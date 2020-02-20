Global  

Tess Romero Chats About The Disney+ Original Show, "Diary of a Future President"

Tess Romero Chats About The Disney+ Original Show, 'Diary of a Future President'

Tess Romero Chats About The Disney+ Original Show, "Diary of a Future President"

In the Disney+ series, "Diary of a Future President," we see the origin story of a future leader.

Told using the narration of 12-year-old Cuban American girl Elena’s (Tess Romero) diary, this new family comedy follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school, which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

