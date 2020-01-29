Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official.

The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president.

According to Business Insider, Trump reportedly believed that an official who works under Maguire had been disloyal.

Trump was led to falsely believe that the intelligence official in charge of election security fed Democratic Rep.

Adam Schiff exclusive information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.