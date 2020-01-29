You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official.

The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president.

According to Business Insider, Trump reportedly believed that an official who works under Maguire had been disloyal.

Trump was led to falsely believe that the intelligence official in charge of election security fed Democratic Rep.

Adam Schiff exclusive information.