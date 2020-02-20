Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

In a highly polarized nation of red states and blue states, Americans have rallied around green.

The toy version of Baby Yoda, the adorable emerald breakout star of "The Mandalorian" - the Star Wars series that put new streaming service Disney+ on the map - made it's press debut in New York Thursday.

Officially called "The Child" but dubbed Baby Yoda by fans, this blinking, cooing bundle of joy is an animatronic plushie made by Hasbro and Mandalorian production company Lucasfilm.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SVP OF FRANCHISE FOR STAR WARS CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION, LUCASFILM, PAUL SOUTHERN SAYING: "We think it captures the essence of the character, brings it to life and we think that the fans and the kids around the world are really gonna love it." That's Lucasfilm consumer products executive Paul Southern, who showcased other new products related to The Child.

Like these even smaller versions of the big-eared baby.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SVP OF FRANCHISE FOR STAR WARS CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION, LUCASFILM, PAUL SOUTHERN SAYING: "I'm particularly excited about these little guys - they're called bounty collectable figures.

And what they do is they take key scenes from the show and recreate them in a really fun and engaging way." Big Baby Yoda - who can make 25 different sound and motion combinations - is now available for pre-order: 60 bucks, without the bassinet.

If you think that's pricey, just know that The Child will take a 'force nap' once you lay it lay it down - a priceless perk for most parents.