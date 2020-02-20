Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Child (Star Wars) > Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

A new Baby Yoda doll, based on The Child character from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian,' proved more than ready for its closeup at a New York press event Thursday.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

In a highly polarized nation of red states and blue states, Americans have rallied around green.

The toy version of Baby Yoda, the adorable emerald breakout star of "The Mandalorian" - the Star Wars series that put new streaming service Disney+ on the map - made it's press debut in New York Thursday.

Officially called "The Child" but dubbed Baby Yoda by fans, this blinking, cooing bundle of joy is an animatronic plushie made by Hasbro and Mandalorian production company Lucasfilm.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SVP OF FRANCHISE FOR STAR WARS CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION, LUCASFILM, PAUL SOUTHERN SAYING: "We think it captures the essence of the character, brings it to life and we think that the fans and the kids around the world are really gonna love it." That's Lucasfilm consumer products executive Paul Southern, who showcased other new products related to The Child.

Like these even smaller versions of the big-eared baby.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SVP OF FRANCHISE FOR STAR WARS CONSUMER PRODUCTS DIVISION, LUCASFILM, PAUL SOUTHERN SAYING: "I'm particularly excited about these little guys - they're called bounty collectable figures.

And what they do is they take key scenes from the show and recreate them in a really fun and engaging way." Big Baby Yoda - who can make 25 different sound and motion combinations - is now available for pre-order: 60 bucks, without the bassinet.

If you think that's pricey, just know that The Child will take a 'force nap' once you lay it lay it down - a priceless perk for most parents.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_knmd

kat RT @Reuters: Hasbro’s Baby Yoda toys from Disney’s streaming TV hit ‘The Mandalorian’ makes its retail debut https://t.co/77ES4p2Hzv https:… 3 hours ago

justinrd

Justin There are the $13 plush dolls, but you know you want the $60 animatronic version, which moves and makes sounds. https://t.co/tOczRKQwJU 5 hours ago

BiquiniTops

Bikini Tops Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut https://t.co/FV2hyCELa2 https://t.co/HHHNseJpLy https://t.co/xITIs86cgX 6 hours ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut: New Baby Yoda toys from the streaming TV hit "The Mandalorian" will reach store… https://t.co/7RSRqvTUOv 6 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut https://t.co/q5hswRh5Qn #entertainment #reuters #news https://t.co/VBstvD0KxY 6 hours ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News New Baby Yoda toys from the Disney+ streaming service hit “The Mandalorian” will soon hit store shelves. https://t.co/xgo3LX4ua7 7 hours ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut https://t.co/0qrPGzBsSH 7 hours ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut https://t.co/wLGGxjWCwy #OddNews 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Official Baby Yoda toys are finally here! [Video]Official Baby Yoda toys are finally here!

A Baby Yoda of your very own

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 03:23Published

Need 2 Know: Stone Sentencing Fallout, Baby Yoda Sighting [Video]Need 2 Know: Stone Sentencing Fallout, Baby Yoda Sighting

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.