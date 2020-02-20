Global  

A Fire At The Recycling Plant In Becker Is Now Under Control

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
The fire began Tuesday morning in a pile of junked, John Lauritsen reports (2:34).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 20, 2020
Massive fire at Minnesota recycling plant burns for 2 days. It can last for several more.

The fire was first spotted by a passerby at the Northern Metal Recycling plant in Becker, Minnesota...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times



Air Quality Is Being Effected In The Area Of The Becker Recycling Plant Fire [Video]Air Quality Is Being Effected In The Area Of The Becker Recycling Plant Fire

The smoke is blowing far away from Becker, Mike Augustyniak reports (0:00). WCCO 4 News At 5 – February 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:48Published

Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control [Video]Police: Becker Recycling Plant Fire Is Under Control

Authorities say the fire that’s raged for days in a pile of crushed cars at a recycling plant north of the Twin Cities is under control (2:36). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:36Published

