Driver accused of causing a crash that killed two louisville moms and their daughters.

According to our sister station w-h- a-s... the suspect has prior history of drug use and a conviction.

Abc 36's alex king has the latest.

Pkg has supers alex: as we've reported, that fatal crash happened in missouri last week.

According to w-h-a-s ... prosecutors say the driver who caused the crash has a history of drug charges.

Our sister station obtained a search warrant that provides details about the investigation into elijah henderson, and his criminal record.

The warrant reveals... the truck involved in the deadly crashed belonged to sweetens concrete services, where henderson is employed.

The warrant says henderson said he smoked marijuana the night before the crash.

The warrant also says henderson is currently on probation and parole for possession of controlled substance, which is a felony.

He also has a d-w-i conviction in 20-12.

W-h-a-s reports troopers searched henderson's car and found small bits of marijuana and 'blunt wrapper' packaging.

The funerals for louisville firefighter lesley prather and her daughter rhyan.

Volleyball coach carrie mccaw and her daughter kacey are scheduled for this week.

We've posted the details on our website wtvq.com.

In studio, alex king, abc 36