Group helps young voters in Cuyahoga Co. register hours before deadline

Group helps young voters in Cuyahoga Co. register hours before deadline

Group helps young voters in Cuyahoga Co. register hours before deadline

With the March 17 primary election looming, the volunteers had forms and mail-in ballot applications ready for last minute registrants.

After the game, they delivered the forms before the 9 p.m.

Feb.

18 deadline.
0
Group helps young voters in Cuyahoga Co. register hours before deadline

