Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SMU Professor Talks Sharp Exchanges, Big Ratings Seen In Democratic Debate

SMU Professor Talks Sharp Exchanges, Big Ratings Seen In Democratic Debate

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:31s - Published < > Embed
SMU Professor Talks Sharp Exchanges, Big Ratings Seen In Democratic Debate

SMU Professor Talks Sharp Exchanges, Big Ratings Seen In Democratic Debate

SMU Professor of Political Communications Stephanie Martin talks the sharp exchanges and big ratings seen during the Democratic Debate Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg [Video]After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night&apos;s fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports how the candidates are picking up where they left off before the fiery debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.