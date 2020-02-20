Global  

Linton girls

Linton girlsLady Miners chasing first semi-state title
Linton girls

Welcome back... the linton girls basketball team will look to contniue their historic state tourney run saturday... the third ranked lady miners face number one triton central at the 2a jasper semi-state.... linton has never won a semi-state tite.... it wasn't that long ago this seemed nothing more than a dream... from 2010 through 2017 this program endured seven straight losing seasons.... then came the current junior class led by stars aubrey burgess, vanessa shafford and haley rose... this group has won 65 games the last three years and the schools very first regional girls basketball title last saturday... head coach jared rehmel says the thing that makes this trio so special is the way they are able to play together!

