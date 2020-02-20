|
Boaters Fail to Send it
|
Occurred on December 21, 2019 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Search continues for two boaters missing since Tuesday
The search continues for two boaters who were due to arrive in Vero Beach Tuesday. Overdue are Gerald Cook, 81, and Peter Cook, 55, and four of their dogs aboard a 52-foot yellow steel vessel.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42Published
Two Florida boaters rescued at sea
The Coast Guard searched for the 52-feet steel hull vessel, Rome, with Peter and Gerald Cook and, reportedly, 4 dogs onboard.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:23Published
|