March of Dimes

March of Dimes
March of Dimes

Developed countries to give birth in...according to the march of dimes...a non-profit fighting for the health of moms and babies.

Supporters committed to making it safer gathered today at whitaker bank ballpark to start raising money for the annual march for babies.

It's happening may 17th at keeneland.

According to the organization..

Two babies die every hour in the u-s..

And about every 12 hours a woman dies as a result of complications from pregnancy.

A mom whose premature twin girls died says she shares her story to support other mothers.

"they passed away in our arms and it was really totally unexpected.

We really didn't know a whole lot about preterm labor or the indications for that so that's when it really started for us our involvement with march of dimes."

March of dimes hopes to raise $200,000 for the




