Bully Closet

An organization that helps feed Mississippi State students receives a big boost today.

An organization that helps feed mississippi state students receives a big boost today.

Bully's closet and pantry received a ten thousand dollar grant from kroger foods.

Student affairs and the student association help with the initiative.

The goal is to meet students' basic needs while going to college.

A number of students cannot even afford toiletries and in some cases food.

Research suggests about 30% of all college students fall in that category.

This grant and other community partners make it possible to serve students.

"kroger is 100% behind "zero hunger/zero waste", and being here in the starkville community we most definitely wanted to uplift this community and bring that to the table."

"this gift that we are getting from kroger really allows us to think about the future.

Think about how we can impact students in the long-run, and how we can make sure that this is here and that we are supporting our individuals."

Bully's closet and pantry opened last month.




