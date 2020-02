Words of warning after series of deadly bicycle crashes in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

KILLED AND INJURED THIS WEEKFROM PALM BEACH COUNTY TO THETREASURE COAST.

TONIGHT - AMESSAGE FOR EVERYONE TO HELPCUT DOWN ON THE NUMBER OFCRASHES.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE IN WEST PALMBEACH...AT THE SCENE OF THELATEST CRASH.

RYAN.2 BICYCLISTS WERE KILLED AND 1SERIOUSLY INJURED IN LESS THANA WEEK.

YOU CAN STILL SEE THEYELLOW TAPE OUT HERE AFTER ADEADLY CRASH LAST NIGHT ONMILITARY TRAIL.

TONIGHT THEREIS AN URGENT CALL FOR DRIVERSAND BICYCLISTS TO SHARE THEROADSURVEILLANCE VIDEO OBTAINED BYWPTV SHOWS THE MOMENTS AFTER ADEADLY CRASH INVOLVING ABICYCLIST ON MILITARY TRAIL INWEST PALM BEACH...AS FIRSTRESPONDERS RUSHED TO HELP.PBSO SAYS 53-YEAR-OLD ERICNYLUND DIED AFTER BEING HITTRYING TO CROSS THE BUSYSTREET WEDNESDAY NIGHT.