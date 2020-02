Wisconsin lawmaker's daughter sentenced in pregnant woman's overdose death

THE DAUGHTER OFMARINETTELAWMAKER "JOHNNYGREN"..SENTENCED TODAY..TO THIRTEEN-YEARSIN PRISON..

ANDSEVENTEEN-YEARSEXTENDEDSUPERVISION ONDRUG CHARGES..INCLUDINGSUPPLYING THEDRUGS..

THAT LEADTO THE FATALOVERDOSE..

OF APREGNANT WOMAN."COURT RECORDS"SHOW..

"JENNIFERSKEEN"..

WAS NEARLYSIX-MONTHSPREGNANT..

WHENSHE OVERDOSED..

ONDRUGS SUPPLIED BY"NYGREN"..

AND"SHAWN GRAY.""NYGREN"..

WASEMOTIONAL..

IN THECOURTROOM TODAY."I have a 3 year old sonHendricks, whom is myheart and motivation.

Iwant nothing more in lifethan to be a good motherto him so something hasto change change has tohappen because goodmoms don't do drugs andgood moms don't go tojail.""NYGREN" HASALREADY SERVEDMORE THAN EIGHT-HUNDRED DAYS INJAIL.GRAY..

ONE OFNYGREN'S CO-DEFENDANTS..

WASSENTENED TOTWELVE-YEARS..

IN"JUNE"..

FOR HIS ROLEIN "SKEEN'S" DEATH....