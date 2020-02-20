Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:25s - Published Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict There's still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex assault trial after a third day of jury deliberations; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

