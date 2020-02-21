Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers

The I-Team spent the last month researching local shopping centers, interviewing mall owners, brokers and local government officials.

We gathered data on vacancy rates and sales performance from public filings required by lenders and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We also walked through six local malls and mapped every vacant space to determine which properties are the most endangered.