Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers

Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 04:27s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers

Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers

The I-Team spent the last month researching local shopping centers, interviewing mall owners, brokers and local government officials.

We gathered data on vacancy rates and sales performance from public filings required by lenders and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We also walked through six local malls and mapped every vacant space to determine which properties are the most endangered.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoodmanRealEst

Goodman Real Estate Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers https://t.co/lxKNeysqDG 4 days ago

RielDeal

Stephanie Riel - RielDeal™️ This article from my hometown is fascinating on a trend for #retail: Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team… https://t.co/bb3c0O2cwj 4 days ago

johnyungphat

John Yung This is a great article on the decline of malls in the Cincinnati area, but if you want to see the future of retail… https://t.co/LoThrY3NOt 1 week ago

ZacharySchunn

Zachary Schunn Great story on the changes happening to the mall format, that actually dives into WHY things are changing and doesn… https://t.co/3qoKSwQvQi 1 week ago

catire98

Luis Carlos Diaz Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers https://t.co/bdFm99fRds 1 week ago

johnlewisscuba

John Lewis Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers https://t.co/v1pPevvILl 1 week ago

land463

DAVID LAND Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers… https://t.co/2USFG8YxKE 1 week ago

AlexBender7

Alex Bender RT @Bearcat_T: Cincinnati's most endangered malls: An I-Team analysis compares the viability of local retail centers https://t.co/ZlXHyg5sSj 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trend Report: Spring Fashion Preview [Video]Trend Report: Spring Fashion Preview

Shelley Yugar, of the Mall at Robinson, is helping us beat the winter blues with a spring fashion preview!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:06Published

Police search for two suspects in Sears jewelry theft at Westland Mall [Video]Police search for two suspects in Sears jewelry theft at Westland Mall

Westland police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection with a retail fraud case at the Sears store at Westland Mall.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.