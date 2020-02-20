Unpaid Payday Loans Are Landing People Behind Bars

Falling behind on payday loans could you land you in court?

Or even in jail.

More than 99 percent of people with payday loans have a small claims clause in their contracts... which means rather than turning to arbitration in the case of unpaid debt?

These companies can take you to small claims court.

If you fail to show u?

You can be arrested for contempt of court.

Now more lenders are relying on this strategy to get their money back.

Some who use payday loans say?

It's just another part of the vicious cycle to keep you owing money.

Steven bramer jr.?

Purple heart recipient'i wish i would have never did it.

I wish i would have just kept trying to push through like i was and found another option because this wasnút a good option for me.'

The average amount of payday debt that lands a borrower in court is about 99?

Dollars.

But?

Rates on these loans average nearly