Controversial State Road 7 extension in Palm Beach County moving forward

BEACH COUNTY GETS THE GREENLIGHT.THE STATE ROAD 7 EXTENSION WASAPPROVED TODAY AS PART OF ALONG RANGE TRANSPORTATIONPLAN.

IT WOULD BE EXTENDEDFROM 60TH STREET TO NORTHLAKEBOULEVARD.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL FIVESSABIRAH RAYFORD IS LIVE WITHWHY THE PLAN STIRRED UPCONTROVERSY.

SABIRAH?SUPPORTERS SAY THE PLAN WILLEASER TRAFFIC IN THE ACREAGE.WHILE THOSE AGAINST IT SAYTHAT WILL COME AT A COSTS TOTHE ENVIRONMENT.<< PKG: IT WAS STANDING ROOMONLY..

AS DOZENS SHOW UP TOVOICE THEIR OPINIONS ON TWOCONSTRUCTION PROPOSALS..

TOEASE TRAFFIC CONGESTION.

(CANWE ADD NATS OF TRAFFIC??) THEPLAN CALLS FOR WIDENING STATEROAD 7 FROM 2 TO 4 LANES FROMOKEECHOBEE BOULEVARD TO 60THSTREET.

AND ADDING A FOUR-LANEEXTENSION OF STATE ROAD 7 FROM60TH STREET TO NORTHLAKEBOULEVARD.

FIVE TRANSPORTATIONPLANNING AGENCY BOARD MEMBERSINCLUDING BOYNTON BEACH MAYORSTEVEN GRANT OPPOSED THEPROJECT.

(STEVEN B.

GRANT,BOYNTON BEACH MAYOR)“ITWASNPAYER MONEY IT WAS OVER 73MILLION DOLLARS AND I WAS MOREFOCUSED ON THE EXTENSION OFCREATING THE WIDER PARTS OFTHE SOUTHERN HALF OF FROMOKEECHOBEE TO 60TH STREET” 16BOARD MEMBERS VOTED IN FAVOROF THE PROJECTS.

COMMISSIONERMELISSA MCKINLAY CALLS IT AWIN FOR THE ACREAGE.

(MELISSAMCKINLAY, PBC COMMISIONER)“THIS WAS THE BEST ONE THEOTHER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDETAKING PEOPLE OUT OF THEIRHOME AND TO ME THATOPTION.

IREMOVE SOMEBODY FROM THEIRHOME WHEN THEREOPTION TO BUILD A ROAD THATWONSOME WERE ALSO CONCERNED ABOUTTHE IMPACT IT COULD HAVE ONGRASSY WATERS..

BUT WE'RE TOLDTHE PLAN WILL ADDRESSENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS.

THEPROJECT IS SLATED TO START IN2024.

REPORTING LIVE INSUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACHSABIRAH RAYFORD WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5.TOMORROW WE WILL LEARN MOREABOUT THE INVESTIGATION INTOF- H-P TROOPER JOS