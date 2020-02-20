|
The CEO Of Victoria's Secret's Parent Company Is Stepping Down
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
The CEO Of Victoria's Secret's Parent Company Is Stepping Down
The brand has reported a decline in sales, and both the company and its CEO have faced public scrutiny in recent months.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|**
· *On Thursday, Les Wexner, the longtime CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret parent company L...
Business Insider - Published
|Watch VideoL Brands, Inc., which owns Victoria's Secret, announced on Thursday that its CEO is...
Newsy - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
L Brands loses iconic CEO, sells major Victoria's Secret stake
Leslie Wexner, the man who transformed Victoria's Secret into a global powerhouse only to see his star dimmed by falling sales and his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:25Published
Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm
Victoria's Secret Sold
to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being
sold by its owner, L Brands,
to Sycamore Partners in a
$525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will
own a 55 percent stake in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52Published
|