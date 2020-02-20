Global  

Intel Officials Tell Congress Russians Trying To Help President Trump With Election

The president, according to what CBS News has learned, was furious about the briefing that was given to the House Intelligence Committee and that he berated the now outgoing Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire for giving Congress that information.
