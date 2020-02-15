Warmer weather on the way

WITH THE STORM TEAM FORECAST.Warmer weather is on the wayfor Friday and the weekend.We're wrapping up thisThursday afternoon with clearskies and temperatures in theupper teens.
We are in foranother clear and cold nightwith lows in the single digitsand wind chills between 0 to -10.
Friday will be a beautifulday with mostly sunny skiesand highs warming into the mid30s.
The weekend will be evenwarmer with mostly sunny skieson Saturday and highs in thelower 40s.
Sunday looks partlycloudy and dry with highs inthe low to mid 40s.
On Monday,we'll be tracking an area oflow pressure moving out of thePlain which will bring a goodchance for a mix of rain &snow; expect highs near 40°.A wintry mix of more rain &snow will be possible forTuesday with highs near 37°.On Wednesday expect a chancefor light snow with highs inthe upper 20s.