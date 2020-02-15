Warmer weather on the way 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:54s - Published Warmer weather on the way We’re wrapping up this Thursday afternoon with clear skies and temperatures in the upper teens. We're in for another clear and cold night with lows in the single digits and wind chills between 0 to -10. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Warmer weather on the way WITH THE STORM TEAM FORECAST.Warmer weather is on the wayfor Friday and the weekend.We're wrapping up thisThursday afternoon with clearskies and temperatures in theupper teens. We are in foranother clear and cold nightwith lows in the single digitsand wind chills between 0 to -10. Friday will be a beautifulday with mostly sunny skiesand highs warming into the mid30s. The weekend will be evenwarmer with mostly sunny skieson Saturday and highs in thelower 40s. Sunday looks partlycloudy and dry with highs inthe low to mid 40s. On Monday,we'll be tracking an area oflow pressure moving out of thePlain which will bring a goodchance for a mix of rain &snow; expect highs near 40°.A wintry mix of more rain &snow will be possible forTuesday with highs near 37°.On Wednesday expect a chancefor light snow with highs inthe upper 20s.



Recent related news from verified sources Long Island weather:Â Rain, above-normal temperatures Clear morning skies will give way to showers by the early afternoon and temperatures will stay warmer...

Newsday - Published 2 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this Maddog @BenderWolf @DrGJackBrown @yogiomm That’s an article from NPR. You said it was a lie. They stated how warmer weathe… https://t.co/Pg5kg43ZuX 3 seconds ago isabel beaulieu RT @Sass_Stilettos: Call me crazy but even the slightest glimpse of warmer weather makes me a whole new person 33 seconds ago Destanyyy👑 The weather is getting warmer. My eczema is flaring up... cute 1 minute ago Mainetain RT @ChrisMartzWX: This video provides a good summary as to why a warmer planet would mean less extreme weather. While weather dynamics invo… 2 minutes ago Cliff Treadway RT @RonDemersKTIV4: Snow yesterday, cold today, now warming comes our way tomorrow. Here's the forecast. https://t.co/WNC3UTqNxj https://t… 7 minutes ago Rip Ripley RT @mallorydixon22: LIFE UPDATE: For those of you that don’t know, I have a final year of NCAA eligibility and I’m so excited to announce t… 9 minutes ago raven I need this warmer weather to break so I can go jogging. This cold***too painful, I’ll break a leg from frostbite 😭 10 minutes ago yea Weather needs to get warmer so I can do my nightly mile run without turning my lungs to popsicles 13 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources 5 P.M. Weather Report As Chris Shaffer reports, warmer weather is on the way! But first, the metro area can expect another chilly day (3:21). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb. 19, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:21Published 1 day ago Thursday Night Forecast Mike has a look at the warmer temperatures on the way. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:40Published 6 days ago