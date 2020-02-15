Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warmer weather on the way

Warmer weather on the way

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Warmer weather on the way

Warmer weather on the way

We’re wrapping up this Thursday afternoon with clear skies and temperatures in the upper teens.

We're in for another clear and cold night with lows in the single digits and wind chills between 0 to -10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warmer weather on the way

WITH THE STORM TEAM FORECAST.Warmer weather is on the wayfor Friday and the weekend.We're wrapping up thisThursday afternoon with clearskies and temperatures in theupper teens.

We are in foranother clear and cold nightwith lows in the single digitsand wind chills between 0 to -10.

Friday will be a beautifulday with mostly sunny skiesand highs warming into the mid30s.

The weekend will be evenwarmer with mostly sunny skieson Saturday and highs in thelower 40s.

Sunday looks partlycloudy and dry with highs inthe low to mid 40s.

On Monday,we'll be tracking an area oflow pressure moving out of thePlain which will bring a goodchance for a mix of rain &snow; expect highs near 40°.A wintry mix of more rain &snow will be possible forTuesday with highs near 37°.On Wednesday expect a chancefor light snow with highs inthe upper 20s.



Recent related news from verified sources

Long Island weather:Â Rain, above-normal temperatures

Clear morning skies will give way to showers by the early afternoon and temperatures will stay warmer...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaddoxAlan

Maddog @BenderWolf @DrGJackBrown @yogiomm That’s an article from NPR. You said it was a lie. They stated how warmer weathe… https://t.co/Pg5kg43ZuX 3 seconds ago

isabel_beaulieu

isabel beaulieu RT @Sass_Stilettos: Call me crazy but even the slightest glimpse of warmer weather makes me a whole new person 33 seconds ago

GeewhizDES

Destanyyy👑 The weather is getting warmer. My eczema is flaring up... cute 1 minute ago

Mainetain21

Mainetain RT @ChrisMartzWX: This video provides a good summary as to why a warmer planet would mean less extreme weather. While weather dynamics invo… 2 minutes ago

catreadway

Cliff Treadway RT @RonDemersKTIV4: Snow yesterday, cold today, now warming comes our way tomorrow. Here's the forecast. https://t.co/WNC3UTqNxj https://t… 7 minutes ago

CoachRipRipley

Rip Ripley RT @mallorydixon22: LIFE UPDATE: For those of you that don’t know, I have a final year of NCAA eligibility and I’m so excited to announce t… 9 minutes ago

____saintivy

raven I need this warmer weather to break so I can go jogging. This cold***too painful, I’ll break a leg from frostbite 😭 10 minutes ago

kantdoright

yea Weather needs to get warmer so I can do my nightly mile run without turning my lungs to popsicles 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 P.M. Weather Report [Video]5 P.M. Weather Report

As Chris Shaffer reports, warmer weather is on the way! But first, the metro area can expect another chilly day (3:21). WCCO 4 News At 5 – Feb. 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:21Published

Thursday Night Forecast [Video]Thursday Night Forecast

Mike has a look at the warmer temperatures on the way.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.