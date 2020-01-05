ACKERMAN ARREST

Gfx three louisville men are accused of breaking into an ackerman pawn shop// one teenager is behind bars... now police are asking for the public's help finding two others believed to be involved.... treyvion jones is charged with attempted burglary..

Bond for the 19 year old is set at five thousand dollars... jones... along with kirsten gill and lajordan coleman are accused of breaking into guns n' roses pawn shop on february first.... police chief tim cook says gill and coleman remain on the run.... if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the two men, you're asked to contact ackerman police or crime stoppers of north mississippi... wipe to