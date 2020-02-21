Boonville's Fulks Ready To Roll At State

Heading to the big dance.

Begins tomorrow..

And we wrap up our state preview coverage with our last group of guys heading to the big dance.

Vo john over at boonville..

The pioneers are sending their first representativ e since 2007..

Jordan fulks punched his ticket to state with a second place finish at sem?

State.

In fact... coming into that meet.

The junior was unbeaten on the year..

But suffered his first loss in the championship match.

Though disappointed with that outcome..

Fulks is using it as a learning lesson he believes will serve him well this weekend.

Sot trt:18" oc:the state tournament ((jordan)) there was a lot of pressure being undefeated and like taking that loss, i guess you'd say ((fulks fighting for state gold)) motivates me because i don't want to lose again so i'm going to take that up to next weekend and do what i do.

I want to make th podium this weekend and place as high as i can in the state tournament.

Vo