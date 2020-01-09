Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

Complete with a disco ball, fog machine, and karaoke, Uber Eddie's "Disco Uber" is a party on wheels.

Eddie doesn't even consider it a job, and all the modifications on his car he's done himself.

"I don't even consider this a job.

I just like to cruise with my music and show off what I've done," he says.

His only goal every night, even more than making tips, is to have fun with his passengers.

If you're looking for a fun night out in Hollywood, West Hollywood, or his hometown 805, then this is the ride to get you there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream This Uber Is a Party on Wheels instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

City leader proposes 60 cent fee for third-party food delivery services [Video]City leader proposes 60 cent fee for third-party food delivery services

The next time you order from a food delivery service like Uber Eats or Grubhub, it could cost you more in Milwaukee. A city leader proposed implementing a 60 cent fee on customers of these third party..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.