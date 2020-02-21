Paradise residents are looking out for each other in new neighborhood watch program

Camp fire zones are taking on more responsibility when it comes to rebuilding their community.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live in paradise.

What are they doing?

They're now turning into a neighborhood watch program.

Each evacuation zone in paradise has a captain and co-captian in each zone.

Originally they helped keep their areas in touch and informed of what was going on.

Now - paradise police sergeant robert nicols tells action news now they will help keep an eye out on their town and let police and people if there's something going on..

("the people department would like to a neighborhood watch type program paradise is unique, its not just like a typical city street, so were hoping to use the zones as kind of the niehgborhoods so that way we can have back and forth communication and they have a little direct communication to us and tell us where the problems are at, its all about communication,"/// ("well it started as a way after the fire to get to know our neighbors, anytime we see something suspicious we say something suspicious on our facebook group and rob is a member of that group,") lundburg tells us that the first thing you should do if you have an empty lot is fill out a no trespassing form and give it to the police.

She says the more people get involved the more informed and safer paradise will be.

Lundburg tells me that some people in the safe zones will walk around neighborhoods to keep an eye out.

