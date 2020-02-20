Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Barkitecture

Barkitecture

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Barkitecture

Barkitecture

Barkitecture - Official Teaser Trailer - Quibi These dog houses are OFF THE LEASH luxurious.

Because today and every day is #LoveYourPetDay.

Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza.

Barkitecture.

Coming April 2020.

Only on Quibi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Barkitecture Trailer Reveals Tyler Cameron Building Kyle Richards an Extravagant Dog House

Not a hoax, not a dream, The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron is really hosting a show about dog...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmadmart

Jeremy Madmartigan RT @Quibi: These dog houses are OFF THE LEASH luxurious. Because today and every day is #LoveYourPetDay. @TylerJCameron3 and Delia Kenza.… 2 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: Barkitecture Trailer Reveals Tyler Cameron Building Kyle Richards an Extravagant Dog House https://t.co/di8PldwzRz 9 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Kyle Richards makes appearance in Tyler Cameron's new Luxury Dog House Series 'Barkitecture': He found fame on Hann… https://t.co/Sr4idt6qgB 1 hour ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @ETCanada: Check out the fancy dog houses in the first trailer for #Barkitecture https://t.co/XTHDQQVhaR 2 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Check out the fancy dog houses in the first trailer for #Barkitecture https://t.co/XTHDQQVhaR 3 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight #TheBachelorette’s Tyler Cameron has a new TV gig! 🐶 https://t.co/Z0lEOkBFIG 3 hours ago

Michell86254437

Michelle RT @people: Tyler Cameron Builds a Dog House for Kyle Richards in First Trailer for Quibi's Barkitecture https://t.co/W8V5jzOAsp 3 hours ago

people

People Tyler Cameron Builds a Dog House for Kyle Richards in First Trailer for Quibi's Barkitecture https://t.co/W8V5jzOAsp 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.