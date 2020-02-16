Global  

California May Apologize To Japanese Americans Imprisoned After Pearl Harbor

California is expected to pass a resolution formally apologizing for putting Japanese Americans in prison camps during World War II.

It was the largest single forced relocation in US history, with more than 100,000 Japanese Americans incarcerated around the country.

Lawmakers and survivors say the apology is an important reminder for the nation not to repeat its past mistakes.

Internment of Americans of Japanese descent was enacted by an executive order President Roosevelt.
Recent related news from verified sources

California to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Les Ouchida was born an American just outside California’s capital...
Seattle Times - Published


