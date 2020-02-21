THE LODGE film Clip

THE LODGE film Clip Plot synopsis: The film follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays.

When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia (It‘s Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh), in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough).

Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.