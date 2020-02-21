Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lowndes County residents can use app to report crimes

Lowndes County residents can use app to report crimes

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Lowndes County residents can use app to report crimes

Lowndes County residents can use app to report crimes

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins encourages residents to report crimes anonymously using the P3 Tips app.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lowndes County residents can use app to report crimes

County sheriffs department is asking residents to use a new app to report crimes.

Wtvas nicole dantzler joins us live how the p-3 tips app can improve community relations.

The app launched in the area yesterday.

With two recent crimes that happened overnight, the sheriff is hopeful this app will improve the law enforcement and community relationships.

Its free to use.

The app is a way for anyone to report crimes through crimestoppers.

You go to the app store and download p3 tips.

Then you fill out the information anonymously to the golden triangle crimestoppers.

You also have the option to upload pictures and video and share it with law enforcement.

."

"if law enforcement is able to develop a case and make an arrest out of this information the app then gives you a code number to where you can go and collect a reward."

"if you have a phone you can download this.

If you're out, if you have a recording please download it, send it and let's work together we are better together."

Sheriff




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.