Plane passengers spotted traveling in full-body plastic suits

SYDNEY — With the C thing infecting people all across the world, folks these days have taken to sporting protective gear to keep it at bay.

For most, that means donning a face mask, maybe even gloves if you're a bit more paranoid.

But these two people took it up several notches when they decided to get on a plane while in a mask, latex gloves, AND fully covered in plastic.

Who needs a hazmat suit, amirite?

Twitter user Alyssa423 had spotted the pair on her flight, which according to the Dailymail, was going from Sydney to Hamilton island.

She shared a video clip of the duo on the platform, which has since racked over 90,000 views.

Twitter users had mixed reactions to the full-body plastic suit: some were impressed at the lengths to which the pair were willing to go and could totally relate.

But a lot of folks thought it was a dumb idea, since not only was it a suffocation hazard, but such extra precautionary measures may not be all that effective anyway.

But hey, whatever gives you peace of mind.