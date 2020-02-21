Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ben Chiarot wins it in overtime with second goal

Ben Chiarot wins it in overtime with second goal

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Ben Chiarot wins it in overtime with second goal

Ben Chiarot wins it in overtime with second goal

Max Domi centers across the high slot to Ben Chiarot, who buries a booming one-timer for his second goal and the game-winner in overtime
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HabsInHighHeels

Priyanta Emrith Ben Chiarot with his second goal of the game wins the game for the #Habs in overtime! 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.